Patriots should find lots of motivation in these hot takes after loss to Ravens

If the New England Patriots are looking for any motivation following Sunday night's disappointing 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, they'll find plenty just by watching the morning talk shows.

We know the Patriots pay attention, at least on some level, to the hot takes fired by the media throughout the season. New England acknowledged several of them during the playoffs last season by tweeting out videos making fun of hot takes that turned out to be ridiculous.

The Patriots' performance against the Ravens certainly gave these talking heads plenty of fodder. Here's a sample of some notable hot takes after the Patriots' first loss of the season.

Nick Wright, "First Things First", FOX Sports 1

It wouldn't be a Monday after a Patriots loss without a hot take (or several) from Nick Wright. His target this time? Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whose time, according to Wright, "appears to be fading."



"Lamar Jackson showed you his time is now and Tom Brady's time does appear to be fading. There was no channelling some GOAT greatness for Brady. ... The Ravens had the better QB and maybe the better team." - @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/CZrUjj0GQ0 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 4, 2019

Wright wasn't done, he even said Brady "is not very good right now."

"Tom Brady is not very good right now. No one disputes that Brady's the GOAT. ... But some of this has to sit on Brady's shoulders as well, along with the 9 Super Bowls, 3 MVPs and 6 Super Bowl rings. Yesterday, he was clearly one of the Patriot weak links." - @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/sFRMyVdMhf — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 4, 2019

Brady is completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions through nine games. These stats are pretty good, especially when you consider Brady's offensive line also has been ravaged by injuries and the run game has been a non-factor most of the season.

Let's not forget the Patriots had the ball for only about 12 minutes in the second half because their defense couldn't get off the field against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. Brady led the Patriots on a touchdown drive to trim the lead to 24-20 with 8:03 left in the third quarter, and he only saw the ball twice more after that score.

Skip Bayless, "Undisputed", FOX Sports 1

The hot take master himself couldn't resist piling on the Patriots, calling them the most flawed 8-0 team of all-time despite many stats that prove otherwise.



"Last night before America, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens exposed the many, many flaws that the New England Patriots already had. I believe they were the most flawed 8-0 team this league might've ever seen." - @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/9delXg6pVL — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 4, 2019

Bayless' co-host, Shannon Sharpe, even dressed up as a chef to celebrate the Patriots' loss.

"Ole Tom Brady stopped by last night...I had fresh L's."



Chef Shay Shay celebrates the Patriots loss to the Ravens 👨‍🍳🤣 pic.twitter.com/F3gcimsnP9



— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 4, 2019

DeAngelo Williams, "First Take", ESPN

Ex-NFL running back DeAngelo Williams claims he "knew New England wasn't what what they thought they were, or what we thought they were because they hadn't played anybody." Stephen A. Smith, during this same segment, also brought up Brady's age. It wouldn't be a Patriots segment without a comment on Brady's age, right?



Patriots should find lots of motivation in these hot takes after loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston