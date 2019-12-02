Patriots' loss to Texans ended insane streak for Bill Belichick, Nick Saban

A New England Patriots loss under Bill Belichick is a rare sight. An Alabama loss under Nick Saban is even more rare.

Both Belichick and Saban losing in a span of just over 24 hours? That's like hell freezing over.

Well, hell froze over this weekend.

The day after Saban's Crimson Tide lost 48-45 to archrival Auburn in the Iron Bowl, Belichick's Patriots fell 28-22 to the Houston Texans, dropping both teams' records to 10-2 on the season.

The last time Alabama and New England both lost on the same weekend? That'd be over eight years ago.

If you're thinking man how long has it been since both Bill Belichick and Nick Saban lost on the same weekend, here's your answer:

This was the 1st time since Nov. 5-6 of 2011 that Nick Saban and Bill Belichick lost on the same weekend.

Alabama lost to LSU. Patriots lost to NYG



— trey wingo (@wingoz) December 2, 2019

Saban's Alabama squad lost to top-seeded LSU on Nov. 5, 2011, despite future Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower tallying seven tackles for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama exacted revenge on LSU by defeating them in the BCS Championship Game, which is more than the 2011 Patriots can say: That team lost 24-20 to the Giants on Nov. 6, 2011, only to lose to New York again in Super Bowl XLVI.

Speaking of championships: Alabama's loss Saturday might be good for Belichick's Patriots if you believe in omens.

Either New England or Alabama has won their respective championship for six consecutive years, but they've never overlapped titles in that span.

Alabama's loss Saturday all but guarantees the Tide won't reach the College Football Playoff, meaning it will be up to Belichick and the 2019 Patriots to keep the streak alive.

If New England falls short? Belichick and Saban fans can drown their sorrows by watching the two coaching legends in the same room.

An in-depth look at the powerful friendship between two of the most accomplished coaches in football's history.



Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching premieres December 10 at 9 PM on @HBO. #HBOSports pic.twitter.com/n8avAGzvWV



— HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) November 25, 2019

