Patriots' loss ends Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo Super Bowl 54 possibility

If you were hoping to see Jimmy Garoppolo take on his mentor, Tom Brady, in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, we have bad news for you.

Brady and the New England Patriots exited the NFL playoffs Saturday night with a stunning 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild-card game.

The Patriots were on track to have a first-round playoff bye, but they lost to the Miami Dolphins on the final weekend of the regular season, forcing them to play a dangerous Titans team at Gillette Stadium.

Not only does the Patriots' loss end the possibility of a dream Brady-Garoppolo matchup, but it could be the last playoff run for the six-time Super Bowl champion, who will turn 43 before next season starts.

Garoppolo spent three and a half seasons as Brady's backup, winning two Super Bowl rings, before the Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 for a second-round draft pick. Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract to stay with San Francisco the next year.

Now Garoppolo will try to guide the 49ers to the Super Bowl in Miami. They don't know who they will play next week in the NFC divisional round, but they know for sure that if they win two more games, Brady and the Patriots won't be meeting them in sunny Florida.

