Patriots' loss to Broncos was first of its kind in the Bill Belichick era

We've never seen a Pats loss like this in the Belichick era originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are used to making history. They're just not used to being on this side of it.

The previously 1-3 Denver Broncos stunned the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in an 18-12 upset victory, handing New England it's first home loss of the season.

But the Broncos didn't beat the Patriots by running up the score. In fact, Denver didn't even find the end zone, scoring all of its 18 points on six (!) Brandon McManus field goals.

When is the last time Belichick's Patriots didn't allow a touchdown but still lost? ... Never.

Entering Sunday, the Patriots had been 39-0 under Bill Belichick in games when they didn’t allow a touchdown (including playoffs).



Now 39-1. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 18, 2020

The Patriots' defense deserves credit for keeping the Broncos out of the end zone, especially considering Denver started three of its possessions in New England territory after Patriots turnovers.

But this stat is a stinging indictment of the Patriots' offense, which mustered just 288 yards and scored three points through the first three quarters. (If it weren't for two New England interceptions in the fourth quarter, the Patriots probably would have finished with three points, as well.)

Sunday's game also marked just ninth time in the last 10 seasons that the Patriots have been held to 12 points or fewer.

Simply put, the offense didn't carry its weight in this game, and the result was a historic loss for Belichick's club.