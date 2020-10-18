The Patriots lose their starting RT, and the offensive line is enormously depleted

Heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the New England Patriots’ offensive line was already extremely depleted.

Isaiah Wynn was shifted to left guard and sixth-round rookie Justin Herron slid out to the left tackle position. Joe Thuney got the start at center, while Michael Onwenu shifted to right guard and Jermaine Eluemunor started at right tackle. David Andrews is injured, Shaq Mason was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and it left the team shorthanded.

During the second quarter against Denver, Eluemunor noticeably screamed as he went down with an apparent ankle injury. The Patriots put 2019 fourth-rounder Hjalte Froholdt on the field in place of him.

#Patriots injury update: Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 18, 2020



