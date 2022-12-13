Patriots lose star running back Rhamondre Stevenson against Cardinals

The New England Patriots have officially ruled out running back Rhamondre Stevenson against the Arizona Cardinals.

There was hope that the second-year starter would have a chance to finish the game after he returned briefly from an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter.

After a few plays, he headed back to the locker room early before halftime to be evaluated. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game by the team. It’s a worst-case scenario for the Patriots considering they entered the game with Damien Harris also sidelined with an injury.

The offense just can’t seem to catch a break.

Patriots injury update: RB Rhamondre Stevenson is downgraded to out (ankle). — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 13, 2022

No Stevenson and Harris means more opportunities for rookie running backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in a pivotal Monday Night Football showdown with a festy Cardinals team stepping up on both sides of the ball.

