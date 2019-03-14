Patriots lose another piece, as Saints sign former first-round pick Malcom Brown

Patriots DT Malcom Brown is joining the New Orleans Saints on a three-year, $15 million deal. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The New England Patriots’ loss is the New Orleans Saints’ gain.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday the Saints signed defensive tackle Malcom Brown to a three-year, $15 million deal.

Source: The #Saints are signing DT Malcom Brown to a 3-year deal worth $15M. The former #Patriots first-rounder has a new home, while New Orleans adds a big piece. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2019

Brown, 25, was the Patriots’ 2015 first-round pick and won two Super Bowl titles during his four-year tenure in Foxborough. The former Texas Longhorn played in 60 regular season games, becoming an effective member of the Patriots’ defensive unit.

With Brown off to the Saints and and defensive end Trey Flowers signing with the Detroit Lions, Shaq Mason and Joe Cardona are the only two players left in the Patriots' 11-man 2015 draft class still under contract with the team.

Well worth the first-round gamble, Brown leaves to join Dennis Allen’s defense in the Bayou with 186 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble on his career stat sheet.

