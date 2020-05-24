Patriots looking for larger role for Joejuan Williams

The Patriots used a second-round pick on cornerback Joejuan Williams last year, but then used him on just 82 defensive snaps.

Now, they’re asking him to be ready to be do more.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots are asking Williams to prepare to play a varied role this year, adding safety to his offseason studies.

Williams wasn’t on the field much last year because they were so deep at cornerback, with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, and J.C. Jackson. All four return this year.

Then again, the Patriots also bring back safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, plus they used their top pick this year on safety Kyle Dugger, and signed Adrian Phillips in free agency.

The Patriots have always valued versatility, so if Williams can add to his toolbox, he’ll have a better chance of seeing the field. But there’s still plenty of traffic in front of him in the secondary, regardless his position.

