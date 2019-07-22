Patriots take a look at Justin Hunter

With the Patriots running a little short on wideouts at the moment, they’re looking at possible reinforcements.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are working out former Steelers wide receiver Justin Hunter.

Hunter caught seven passes in 12 games with Pittsburgh the last two seasons. He has also spent time with the Bills, Dolphins, and Titans.

The Patriots will be without Julian Edelman for the next three weeks because of a thumb injury, and have Demaryius Thomas on the physically unable to perform list. And while no team is really thin with a 90-man roster, they do need numbers to get through drills in camp.