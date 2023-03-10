Patriots’ longtime safety Devin McCourty officially retires from NFL

NBA.com

The Kings defeat the Knicks 122-117 tonight in Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis recorded the 9th triple-double of the season and the 27th of his career with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while De’Aaron Fox scored 15 of his 23 points in the 4th quarter to go along with 7 assists for the Kings. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 25 points, while Julius Randle (23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) and Josh Hart (nine points, 15 rebounds, seven assists) combined for 32 points in the loss. The Kings improve to 39-26 with the win, while the Knicks fall to 39-29.