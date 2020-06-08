Patriots' locker room could (literally) look different when players return

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

The NFL still is committed to playing the 2020 season as scheduled.

But precautions must be taken for football to happen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell outlined those precautions Monday in a memo to teams detailing an exhaustive list of protocols they must follow when players return to team facilities.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The most notable protocols involve those enforcing "physical distancing." For example, all teams must "reconfigure" their locker rooms to provide at least six feet of space between players, while furniture in common areas must be arranged to keep players and staffers at least six feet apart to limit the spread of COVID-19.

That will be no easy task for teams like the New England Patriots, which will need to space out players at every other locker and possibly build additional lockers to meet these guidelines.

Additionally, players must work out in groups of smaller than 15 people upon their return and continue holding virtual meetings instead of in-person meetings whenever possible.

The Patriots have been conducting virtual meetings for several months -- coaches were just allowed to return to team facilities last Friday -- and it sounds like those will continue in some capacity for the near future.

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

So, when will players return? Training camps still are set for late July, but it's possible some players could be allowed back at team facilities in late June, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

These protocols add yet another wrinkle to what's been an unprecedented offseason in New England headlined by Tom Brady's departure. The Patriots now face the challenge of integrating a new starting quarterback in Jarrett Stidham and several assistant coaches in new roles -- all while staying far enough apart.

Patriots' locker room could (literally) look different when players return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next