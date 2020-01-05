Patriots lock up the 23rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after Saints lose

The New England Patriots now know exactly when they'll be picking in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After they lost to the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots were guaranteed to have either the 23rd or 24th pick in the first round. It all depended on the result of the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings game.

By virtue of the Saints loss, the Patriots will be picking No. 23 overall.

The Patriots have only picked 23rd or higher once since 2013. That came in 2018 when they selected offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn with the 23rd overall pick. That pick was acquired by the Patriots when they traded Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams.

That said, it has been 10 years since the Patriots' own first-round pick has fallen at the 23rd spot or lower. The team owned the 23rd pick in the 2009 NFL Draft but traded it to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens would go on to draft offensive tackle Michael Oher, famous for being the subject of "The Blind Side", with that selection.

In the last five NFL drafts, these players have been picked No. 23 overall:

2019: OT Tytus Howard, Texans

2018: OT Isaiah Wynn, Patriots

2017: TE Evan Engram, Giants

2016: WR Laquon Treadwell, Vikings

2015: DE Shane Ray, Broncos

In Phil Perry's most recent mock draft, he had a wide receiver coming off the board with the 23rd selection while the Patriots targeted a defensive back four picks later.

