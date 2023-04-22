Patriots load up on offensive firepower in 3-round mock 2023 NFL draft

The New England Patriots have made the offensive side of the ball a priority throughout the offseason, and that likely isn’t changing heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

There needs to be improvements made along the offensive front, particularly at offensive tackle, and the team still needs weapons at receiver. The oft-used phrase that defense wins championships hasn’t taken into account that six of the last seven Super Bowl champions had a top-five scoring offense.

So the Patriots, who finished 16th in scoring in 2022, must get better at fighting fire with fire to compete with some of the juggernaut offenses that have risen in the NFL.

This year’s draft gives them a chance to build both for the present and future. They need players that can step in immediately and help get them back on track, but they also have to make selections with the future in mind. Getting back to championship contention for New England should be considered a marathon, not a sprint.

This three-round mock draft would go a long way in putting them back in position to be successful. They make a gamble in trading down in the first round and still end up getting their guy, while also picking up an extra second-round pick to make an unexpected splash elsewhere on the roster.

Here’s how the results unfolded:

TRADE: Patriots trade down in first round with Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots get first-round pick (No. 21) and second-round pick (No. 54)

Chargers get first-round pick (No. 14)

No. 21: WR, Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Patriots move down on the board after agreeing to a trade with the Chargers, and they still come away with arguably the most explosive offensive player in the entire draft.

Zay Flowers is the “John Wick” of football—nothing but constant, heart-pounding action. Fans already know to grab their popcorn whenever he’s on the field. Meanwhile, opposing defensive backs are usually hanging onto their britches for the arduous task of actually trying to cover him.

Flowers is the home run threat the Patriots desperately need on the outside, but he’s also skilled enough to work in the slot. He’s a problem wherever he lines up.

No. 46: RB, Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

The first surprise of the draft for the Patriots comes with them taking electric Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with their first pick in the second round.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe noted earlier in the month that the Patriots had “shown interest in adding another blue-chip running back in the draft.” There are only two players in this year’s draft that fit into the high-end running back category.

That would be Gibbs and Texas’ Bijan Robinson.

Gibbs might be a running back, but he’s also an elite receiver out of the backfield. His ability to catch passes and make defenders miss as a runner, coupled with his already terrifying speed, screams future NFL playmaker. Yes, the Patriots have James Robinson on their roster, but Robinson hasn’t looked anything like the same player from his rookie season.

Keep in mind, the Jacksonville Jaguars still used a first-round draft pick on Travis Etienne, even after Robinson rushed for over 1,000 yards in the previous season. Throw in the injury history, and the Patriots should have no issues making an offensive splash here to add even more firepower behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Imagine Flowers and Gibbs in the same offense. That thought alone is enough to give defensive coordinators the sort of dreams that make “A Nightmare on Elm Street” look like “The Magic School Bus.”

No. 54: OT, Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

With the second pick from the Chargers, the Patriots are still able to address their offensive line issues by grabbing Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron.

The Patriots already have Riley Reiff, who is a 34-year-old veteran getting guaranteed money. So the thinking here is that he’d get significant reps across from Trent Brown. This wouldn’t be a case where Bergeron was rushed into the starting lineup.

With that said, the former Syracuse standout is feisty up front and particularly talented in pass-blocking, which is a big need for the Patriots. He finished the 2022 season with a 80.8 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

No. 76: CB, Eli Ricks, Alabama

After addressing three offensive positions, the Patriots finally turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball with a solid value pick with Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks.

Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones are ready to take the reins in the defensive backfield, but the Patriots clearly need depth at cornerback with Jalen Mills moving to safety. The addition of Ricks would give them a big, young corner to stand toe-to-toe with some of the more physically imposing receivers that punished New England’s defense last season.

Ricks plays with a swagger and confidence that makes him the sort of player the Patriots could plug in to contribute right away.

