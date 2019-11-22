Patriots list Tom Brady (right elbow) as questionable vs. Cowboys

The New England Patriots released their final injury report of the week and it contained a surprise: quarterback Tom Brady was added, with the team saying he was limited in practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

But Ian Rapoport with NFL Network tweeted that Brady is expected to play, citing a source. Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the same.

The team will spend the time until kickoff taking care of Brady’s elbow.

Teams are required to file practice reports on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Sunday games, and Brady was not listed on the first two reports of the week, indicating that something may have happened after Thursday’s report that caused discomfort or pain.

Brady wasn’t the only New England player to show up on Friday’s report: special teams ace Matthew Slater (hamstring), right tackle Marcus Cannon (illness) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) were also added. All are questionable.

Brady’s backup is rookie Jarrett Stidham.

The Cowboys listed linebacker Leighton Vander Esch as out with a neck injury, and his backup, Joe Thomas, didn’t practice due to illness.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, shown here at practice on Wednesday, was added to the team's injury report on Friday. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/Getty Images)

