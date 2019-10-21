Patriots list Patrick Chung among their inactives

The Patriots will not have safety Patrick Chung tonight against the Jets.

The team listed him among its inactives.

Chung was questionable with heel and chest injuries after playing only eight snaps in the Patriots’ Week Six victory over the Giants. He has 17 tackles and a pass breakup this season.

The Patriots already had ruled out receiver Josh Gordon (ankle/knee), tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) and tight end Ryan Izzo (concussion), and defensive end Michael Bennett is suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team.

The team’s other inactives are running back Rex Burkhead (foot) and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham.

Receiver Julian Edelman (chest), receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and receiver Gunner Olszewski (hamstring) will play.

Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson also are active and will make their season debuts for the Patriots.

The Jets will see the return of C.J. Mosley, who injured his groin in Week One.

The Jets’ inactives are defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), running back Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), linebacker Albert McClellan (concussion) and offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder).