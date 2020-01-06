Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy opens up ahead of free agency

The New England Patriots season is over. After their Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans, the team will enter the offseason earlier than it has in the past decade.

And that means that free agency will sooner enter the minds of Patriots players as well.

The Patriots fittingly have 20 players set to hit free agency in 2020. Among them is Kyle Van Noy. And when asked whether or not he had thought about entering free agency, he gave a candid answer.

"Of course [I've thought about it]," Van Noy said. "If I told you I didn't, I'd be lying. But right now, it's just sit back and wait and get better this offseason, which I've done each and every year. And this time is going to be nothing different."

That's a fair take from Van Noy. And he certainly has worked hard to improve year-to-year in each of his six NFL seasons.

Since joining the Patriots via a trade from the Detroit Lions in 2016, Van Noy has steadily developed into a solid contributor at linebacker. He's a good tackler and just recorded a career-best 6.5 sacks.

The Patriots will likely have an interest in retaining Van Noy. They'll have to figure out a plan to address the key free-agent decisions they have to make this offseason.

