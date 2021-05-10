Patriots, linebacker Harvey Langi agree to one year free-agent contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots, free agent Harvey Langi agree to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have added another free agent to their new-look defense.

Veteran linebacker Harvey Langi has agreed to a one-year contract, according to his agent.

This will be Langi's second stint with the Patriots. They signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of BYU in 2017. He played one game with the Pats before being placed on the non-football injury list after a car accident in October of 2017.

Perry: Will Pats' lack of skill position speed anchor Mac Jones?

Langi played for the New York Jets in each of the last two seasons, appearing in 16 games in 2019 and 14 in 2020. The 28-year-old linebacker made six starts in 2020 and tallied a career-high 60 tackles for the Jets.

He joins a linebacker group that includes other offseason additions such as Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy and Raekwon McMillan. 

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots have more than 50 players showing up for voluntary offseason work

    Players on the Patriots released a statement last month saying “many of us” would follow the NFLPA’s guidance to skip voluntary offseason work at the team facility. But most Patriots are participating. More than 50 players have been present, a source told Mike Reiss of ESPN. That’s a clear majority of the players under contract. [more]

  • NFL rumors: How Patriots changed their approach for 2021 draft

    After a few years of lackluster results in the NFL Draft, the Patriots reportedly changed their approach to the event in 2021.

  • AFC East coach gives measured take on Patriots drafting Mac Jones

    A coach in the AFC East gives an interesting take on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones' fit in the Patriots offense as the 2021 NFL season nears.

  • First-place Red Sox striking a more defiant tone: 'We're (expletive) good'

    The Red Sox went from a cute little story in April to boasting the best record in baseball in early May. As our John Tomase writes, the team's confidence that it will be relevant for the long haul is very evident.

  • Tom Brady’s latest Twitter post suggests he’s on the Bitcoin train

    Is Tom Brady investing in cryptocurrency? It looks like it.

  • Cubs' David Ross and Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto are dating

    Former Red Sox player and current Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is dating Torrey DeVitto of Chicago Med.

  • Jason McCourty shares a heartwarming message after leaving the Patriots

    The cornerback is headed to the Dolphins, but he stopped to thank the Patriots.

  • Report: Jacksonville Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow, use former QB as tight end

    The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are expected to sign former Denver Broncos and New York Jets QB Tim Tebow as a tight end.

  • States pick judges very differently from US Supreme Court appointments

    Political pressure is focusing on the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court. Stefani Reynolds/Getty ImagesThe future of the U.S. Supreme Court is politically fraught. The court’s partisan balance has long been a hot-button issue, and both Democrats and Republicans can correctly claim that the other party bears at least some blame for the politicization of the federal judiciary. In 2016, appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court became even more overtly political when conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died and the U.S. Senate’s Republican majority refused to let President Barack Obama fill the vacancy. This delay ultimately gave soon-to-be President Donald Trump the chance to seat conservative Neil Gorsuch as Scalia’s replacement. Four years later, though, Republicans rushed to fill the vacancy left by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg less than two months before a presidential election. Now, with Democrats in control of the White House and – barely – the U.S. Senate, some within the party have been calling for President Joe Biden to add more justices to the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of reversing Republican efforts to enshrine conservatism within the courts. In response to those calling for reform, Biden has created the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, whose mission “is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform.” This commission – which includes scholars, lawyers and political advisers – could look at top courts overseas for ideas about how to depoliticize the U.S. Supreme Court. But its members could also learn lessons from the states, many of which have already taken steps to insulate their judicial branches from partisan politics. State court lessons for depoliticization Following the model set by the U.S. Constitution, many state constitutions initially called for governors to appoint state judges for life with the advice and consent of the state’s Senate. Over time, many felt that this system empowered governors to award judgeships based upon party loyalty rather than judicial temperament and fair-mindedness. In the mid-1800s, populism swept the country. This movement toward giving power to the public prompted several states to amend their state constitutions to allow for the popular election of judges. This did not solve the problem of judicial politicization, as judges were often beholden to the political machines that helped them get elected. As such, the public began to perceive elected judges as both partisan and corrupt, and turned against the courts. For example, between 1918 to 1940 only two Missouri Supreme Court judges were reelected. In 1940, Missouri became the first state to adopt what is now called the “Missouri Plan” for selecting judges, which involves two elements: “assisted appointments” and nonpartisan “retention elections.” Typically, for assisted appointments, a nonpartisan commission reviews candidates for state judgeships, creating a list of potential nominees based on merit. The governor fills vacancies on the bench by choosing from this predetermined list. In such a system, the governor’s pick does not usually need to be confirmed by the state legislature because the pick has already been vetted by the nonpartisan commission. For retention elections, judges face no opponent and are listed on the ballot without political party designation. Voters are simply asked whether an incumbent judge should remain in office, which provides an opportunity to oust judges who regularly make unpopular decisions. Retention elections are often held in states that use assisted appointments. However, in some states that still elect their judges using partisan elections, such as Illinois, nonpartisan retention elections are used when it’s time for reelection. Today, more than 30 states use some form of assisted appointments. More than 20 states use some variation of retention elections. More than a dozen states use both in some capacity. Notably, both “red” states and “blue” states have adopted one or both of these reforms, as have many “purple” states. President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court sparked a partisan fight. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais Showing the way forward? Advocates of Missouri’s nonpartisan court plan argue that the reforms have been a success. According to Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, “the ‘Show-Me State’ … has shown the nation how we can do a better job of selecting our judges.” If the federal government adopted assisted appointments, campaign tactics like Trump’s 2016 promise to appoint pro-life, conservative judges would be less relevant, because presidents would be limited in whom they could nominate for a court vacancy. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Additionally, if voters could remove U.S. Supreme Court justices whose opinions differ from that of the majority of Americans, politicians might not feel as pressured to block the appointment of a particular justice for partisan reasons, as the judge would serve on the bench for only as long as they retained public support.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joshua Holzer, Westminster College. Read more:Partisan Supreme Court battles are as old as the United States itselfLiberals in Congress and the White House have faced a conservative Supreme Court before Joshua Holzer does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Multiple Apple Suppliers Accused of Using Forced Uyghur Labor

    Seven suppliers for Apple allegedly use forced labor of minority groups in Xinjiang Province, according to an investigation by The Information and human rights groups. The investigation used previously unreported video, photos, and comments by Chinese officials, as well as public reports in state-run media, to identify the suppliers that allegedly use forced labor. The suppliers named in the report are Advanced-Connectek, AcBel Polytech, Avary Holding, CN Innovations, Luxshare Precision Industry, Shenzhen Deren Electronic Co., and Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. While Apple does not list all of its supply-chain providers, the suppliers were found to be connected with Apple through public and internal documents and employee interviews conducted by The Information. “Despite the restrictions of Covid-19, we undertook further investigations and found no evidence of forced labor anywhere we operate,” Apple told The Information in response to the allegations. “We will continue doing all we can to protect workers and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect.” China runs a network of detention camps in Xinjiang to hold members of minority groups, primarily Uyghur Muslims. Many of those detainees are used in forced labor projects, including reportedly as part of the global medical goods and cotton supply chains. Apple is among several companies that have lobbied the U.S. Senate regarding the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which seeks to ban goods from Xinjiang unless customs inspectors can verify they weren’t made with forced labor. Other companies that have lobbied over the bill include Nike and Coca-Cola.

  • Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin drawing interest from multiple NFL teams

    This might be the first time the Griffin twins play on different teams since being drafted.

  • Rob Gronkowski: I don’t see why Julian Edelman wouldn’t be back if he heals up

    When wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the Patriots earlier this year, he said he would always play “until the wheels come off and they finally have fallen off.” One of Edelman’s former teammates isn’t ready to write off the possibility that Edelman’s wheels will be back on at some point in the [more]

  • Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Team’s success and failure riding on these players

    Build through the draft.

  • Jets paid big price to trade up for Alijah Vera-Tucker

    After the Jets traded up in the first round to select guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, General Manager Joe Douglas called it a unique opportunity to get a very good prospect. Based on what he paid, he’d better be right. The Jets gave up picks No. 23, 66 and 86 to get pick No. 14, which they [more]

  • Here were the Yankees only two big mistakes in their homestand vs the Nationals

    SNY Yankees Insider Sweeny Murti explains that the only two big mistakes New York made were their best relievers giving up home runs. Murti also previews the Yankees series with the Rays to start the week.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 3-2 win over Nationals, including Giancarlo Stanton's walk-off single

    The Yankees won on a walk-off for the second day in a row, beating the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

  • AP source: Colts sign Fisher to fill need at left tackle

    When the Indianapolis Colts didn't select a left tackle in the NFL draft, they started shopping for veterans. The Colts filled their most glaring need by signing free agent Eric Fisher, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. If the two-time Pro Bowler returns quickly from the torn left Achilles tendon he suffered in January, he could be the perfect blindside protector as new quarterback Carson Wentz tries to revive his career.

  • Sean McVay on working with Matthew Stafford: ‘Really been a great collaboration’

    Sean McVay says the Rams would be "silly" not to implement some of the concepts Matthew Stafford had in Detroit.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: The Capitals or Penguins for the B's in Round 1?

    The Bruins have fared well against both the Capitals and Penguins this season and will face one of those two teams in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Our DJ Bean explains the pros and cons of either matchup.