The Patriots Line: Week 2 betting trends, predictions for Seahawks matchup

The Patriots Line: Should you jump on the Pats as rare underdogs?

The New England Patriots will enter unfamiliar territory Sunday in more ways than one.

The Patriots haven't played a road game in Seattle since 2012 and have faced the Seahawks just twice since then. (We all remember what happened in their Feb. 2015 meeting...)

They also enter the Emerald City as underdogs, ending their 64-game streak as betting favorites in the regular season that dates to Week 1 of the 2016 season.

Here are the latest Patriots-Seahawks lines for the teams' Week 2 clash on NBC's Sunday Night Football. (Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.)

Spread: Seahawks -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks -200, Patriots +170

Total: Over 44.5 points (-110), Under 44.5 points (-110)

The Patriots aren't just underdogs in this one -- they're chasing more than a field goal despite beating the Miami Dolphins 21-11 in Cam Newton's New England debut.

But Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense looked dangerous in their 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, and the experts seem to agree that they'll handle the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era.

Here's a roundup of predictions for Patriots-Seahawks:

Tom E. Curran, NBC Sports Boston: Seahawks 34, Patriots 16

FiveThirtyEight's Win Probability: Seahawks 58%, Patriots 42%

ESPN's FPI: Seahawks 61.8% (by an average of 4.3 points)

Pro Football Talk: Seahawks 30, Patriots 17 (Michael David Smith)

Seahawks 27, Patriots 20 (Mike Florio)

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots 17, Seahawks 14

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Seahawks 27, Patriots 19

Bleacher Report: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

Sporting News: Seahawks 28, Patriots 24

Quite the odd sight to see such a strong consensus against the Patriots. Can they use their underdog status as motivation to pull off the "upset"?

Here are some betting trends to consider for Sunday's game, courtesy of Rotoworld's EDGE Finder:

Trend No. 1: The Patriots have covered in seven of their last eight games as underdogs (since Oct. 5, 2014) and have won five of those eight games outright.

Trend No. 2: The Seahawks have lost just one home game in the month of September since drafting Russell Wilson in 2012 -- and it came last year in a 33-27 loss to the Saints.

Trend No. 3: Patriots QB Cam Newton is 1-5 in six career games against Seattle. He's averaged 190.7 passing yards per game in those contests with five total passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 77.8 passer rating.

Can Newton exorcise his demons with his new club? Here's our game pick for Patriots-Seahawks:

Our Pick: Seahawks -4

The Seahawks won't have the added advantage of "the 12s," and their defense wasn't all that stout against Atlanta in Week 1. Newton and the Patriots offense should be able to exploit Seattle's Cover 3.

But Wilson will be an absolute problem for the Patriots' overhauled front seven, which is in for a wake up call after handling Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1.

Newton does his best to keep New England in this one, but Wilson one-ups him every time. Seahawks 28, Patriots 21.