Patriots let season ticket holders with COVID-19 risks skip 2020, return in 2021

The Patriots will allow season ticket holders with risk factors for COVID-19 to skip the 2020 season without losing their seats for 2021 and beyond.

In an email to season ticket holders, the Patriots said that if they have COVID-19 risks because of age or other health conditions, they will be permitted to give up their tickets this year but buy them again next year. Usually, season ticket holders who don’t renew lose their seats and move to the bottom of the waiting list if they want to buy season tickets again.

“By completing this agreement now, your seat location will be protected for the 2021 season,” the Patriots said in an email to season ticket holders, according to the Associated Press.

Although other teams have said they will work with season ticket holders who are affected by COVID-19, the Patriots are the first team to make such a blanket offer to all their season ticket holders.

Despite some doubts that it’s feasible, the NFL is still planning to play its schedule on time, in all 32 teams’ home stadiums.

“We remain optimistic for the return of football and we are preparing to play each home game as scheduled in front of our Season Ticket Members this fall,” the Patriots’ email said. “We will do so in full compliance with the NFL and all government regulations and will rely on the advice of medical and public health professionals to maintain the safety of our fans, players, and personnel.”

