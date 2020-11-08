Patriots have lengthy injury report for primetime showdown with Jets

Heading into Monday night’s game against the Jets, the New England Patriots have a few players on the mend.

Running back J.J. Taylor and wide receiver N’Keal Harry are out for Monday night’s game against New York. 17 players are questionable. Notable names on the questionable portion of the list include Stephon Gilmore, and JC Jackson. They, along with the other 15 players were limited at practice on Sunday.

For New England, they will look to capture their third win of the season, while New York is winless. If they are to secure a win, it will be with a severely undermanned team. See the full list below:

OUT

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

It will be interesting to see how New England makes up for these losses and injuries. In what has been a difficult season already, this certainly looks like an uphill climb.

