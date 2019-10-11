Do Patriots have a legitimate chance to break 2007 team's lofty record?

It might be too early to begin the 2007 comparisons. But the New England Patriots are compiling a sample size that's becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

The Patriots improved to 6-0 on Thursday night with a 35-14 win over the New York Giants. That 21-point victory means they've now outscored their opponents by a combined 142 points.

Not only is that the highest point differential in the league by 72 points (the San Francisco 49ers are second with a plus-70 point differential), it's also on pace to be the highest single-season point differential in NFL history.

The 2007 Patriots fittingly hold the current record, outscoring opponents by 315 points (an average of 19.7 points per game) during their famed 16-0 regular season.

But the 2019 Patriots are outscoring opponents by a whopping 23.7 points per game, putting them on pace for a plus-379 point differential.

Now for the caveat: That pace won't be easy to sustain. New England has faced just one team with more than two wins to date (the 4-1 Buffalo Bills) and beaten up on four clubs with either one or zero wins.

The Patriots' second-half schedule, meanwhile, features matchups against four current division leaders -- the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles -- in addition to two more teams over .500 in the Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

It's hard to fathom New England winning by 20 points every game against the likes of the Chiefs, Ravens and Eagles.

That said: The Patriots' next two opponents are the lowly New York Jets and inconsistent Cleveland Browns, so there's a good chance they continue at their record clip through the end of October at the least.

