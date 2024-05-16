Patriots legends unite for epic movie trailer schedule reveal

The New England Patriots’ 2024 schedule was released on Wednesday night, and two Patriots legends helped with the reveal.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared in a movie trailer video spoof of the Academy Award-winning 1997 film “Good Will Hunting” for the 2024 schedule reveal.

The spoof is called “Good Jules Hunting”.

It was a clever way to announce what is otherwise being deemed a brutal schedule for the Patriots.

Things don’t start off easy, as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Patriots on the road. It ends at home against the Buffalo Bills on a date still to be determined.

It will be an uphill climb for a Patriots team looking to find its way back into playoff contention for the first time since 2021.

Do you like schedules? pic.twitter.com/xxNTeCxFvv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 16, 2024

Gronkowski and Edelman were the perfect combination for this skit. Let’s just hope the product on the field matches the excitement of the video.

