Patriots’ legendary linebacker officially announces retirement from NFL

New England Patriots’ legendary linebacker Dont’a Hightower is officially hanging up the cleats and calling it a career after sitting on the sidelines for the 2022 season.

The former All-Pro defensive standout delivered a thank you letter to the Patriots when announcing his retirement in an article for The Players’ Tribune.

Hightower wrote:

Today, I am officially retiring from the NFL. I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can’t think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England. A decade, three Super Bowls, two Pro Bowls, and the birth of my son — all playing for one franchise. How many guys have a story like that? So this is a happy day for me, and I just wanted to let you all know how much I appreciate you embracing a Southern kid from Lewisburg, Tennessee.

Few players have had an impact on the Patriots organization like Hightower, who was one of the greatest leaders in franchise history both on and off the field. His talent spoke for itself, but his ability to help rally a group of men against unthinkable odds is of rare substance.

He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, including Super Bowl LI, where he caused the strip sack fumble on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to help the team overcome a 28-3 deficit.

STRIP SACK Dont'a Hightower with one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LI for the @Patriots#LiveOnFOX pic.twitter.com/d0xm2sbp3a — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 29, 2020

In the same year, both Hightower and Devin McCourty have retired from the NFL, signaling an end of an era for the Patriots. Yet, there are multiple banners hanging in the hallowed rafters of Gillette Stadium to ensure that no ever forgets the past.

Story continues

More Patriots News!

Patriots former starting running back joining AFC East rival Bills Joe Judge's new role with the Patriots might have been revealed ESPN grades the Patriots' four biggest moves in free agency

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire