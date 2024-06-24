Patriots legend Tom Brady added another ring to collection

Tom Brady collected another ring at his induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

The Patriots’ social media team posted a video of Brady receiving his new Patriots Hall of Fame ring, which signifies his accomplishments and achievements in the franchise.

Brady gave a small speech in the video as well before his induction ceremony, while being surrounded by many of his friends and former teammates.

“Tonight, for me, is such an intimate place for me to share with you guys how much I love you guys,” Brady said. ‘We’ve had so many great memories together, all of us, and you guys know me, I’m always emotional. Seeing you guys here makes everything so special. I hope this weekend is not for me. It’s for us. That’s what made this place the Patriots. I love you all.”

This was just another opportunity for the Patriots to honor Brady, who was officially inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on June 12.

It’s truly remarkable to see how many teammates have been positively influenced by Brady. It goes to show that he was more than just a teammate for many of them.

Now, maybe for the first time, he has the opportunity to slow down, take a step back and recognize it all.

