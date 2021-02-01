Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi joining Jedd Fisch on University of Arizona coaching staff

Tedy Bruschi takes college coaching job with former Patriots assistant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It looks like Tedy Bruschi has a new gig.

After playing 13 seasons for the New England Patriots and spending 12 years as an ESPN analyst, Bruschi will serve as a senior advisor to the Arizona Wildcats' new head coach Jedd Fisch. Fisch spent the 2020 season as the quarterbacks coach for the Patriots.

Bruschi was a key part of Arizona's "Desert Swarm" defense executed under then-head-coach Dick Tomey and was twice named an All-American for his achievements. That helped him get recognized by the Patriots, who made him a third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Now, Bruschi will look to improve an Arizona program that has struggled recently, posting just one winning season in the last five years. And it seems that he's looking forward to the challenge.

"I am very excited to re-establish my connection to the Arizona Football program," Bruschi said via a press release. "Coach Fisch, and his vision for the program, is the main reason for my new level of involvement. I look forward to assisting Coach Fisch and the program in any way I can as we develop the next generations of Wildcats who are purposeful, resilient and original."

If anyone can help turn that team around, it's Bruschi. The seven-time captain and three-time Super Bowl Champion could prove to be a key resource for Fisch as he looks to reshape the Arizona program.

And for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, they now have a couple of connections in the desert. Those could prove fruitful if the Wildcats produce any NFL-caliber prospects in the coming years.