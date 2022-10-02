Patriots legend shouts out Jack Jones after pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not many people predicted the New England Patriots, without their starting quarterback Mac Jones, would lead the Green Bay Packers at halftime of Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field.

But that's exactly what transpired thanks to Jack Jones.

The Patriots' rookie cornerback ended the first half with a pick-6 of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. New England, as a result, took a 10-7 lead into the half.

Patriots legend James White gave Jones a special shout out on Twitter after watching the play:

Jack Jones can be a special player! Big play right there — James White (@SweetFeet_White) October 2, 2022

White wasn't the only former player impressed with Jones. Jason McCourty and Chad Johnson had plenty of praise for him, too.

Jack Jones!!! Had a few missed tackles but what a half. Pick 6, forced fumble and recovery! — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) October 2, 2022

Jack Jones look like Asante Samuels on that pick 6, that t-step w/ no hesitation was teaching tape âœ… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 2, 2022

Jones also forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter, but the Patriots were unable to capitalize on that turnover with any points. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick did struggle against the run in the first half against the Packers, but overall it was a strong 30 minutes for the former Arizona State star.