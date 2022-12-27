Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski reveals who invented ‘Gronk Spike’

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrated each of his touchdowns with his patented ‘Gronk Spike’. Now, we finally have an answer as to where that move came from, with Gronkowski’s New England days behind him.

Patriots fans saw the tight end do his signature move following 79 touchdowns in his nine seasons with New England. The 2011 season saw him reach the end zone 17 times. That season, he became a household name and began his ascent towards greatness.

Gronkowski has now done the move 92 times over the course of his career, including 13 times in two seasons in his last stop in Tampa Bay.

The tight end detailed how the move came to be, during a segment with Kay Adams on her “Up and Adams” show. His brother, Chris, actually invented the move, when the latter was with the Dallas Cowboys.

“He actually has one touchdown in his career in the NFL from Tony Romo, and he started the Gronk spike,” Gronkowski said. “He absolutely Gronk spiked the ball to the moon when he scored his one-yard touchdown. So, he only has one touchdown, but we can say he famously started the Gronk spike.”

Between Chris Gronkowski inventing the celebration and Rob Gronkowski popularizing it, the ‘Gronk Spike’ itself will forever be synonymous with the Gronkowski family name.

