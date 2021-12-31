Patriots legend Richard Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for 4th straight year

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
New England Patriots legendary defensive lineman Richard Seymour was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seymour has now been named a finalist for the fourth straight year, with hopes of finally cementing his spot among the NFL greats. He was drafted No. 6 overall by the Patriots in 2001 and he helped pave the way to three Super Bowl victories — along with six AFC East titles and three AFC titles.

He was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls (8 total) with the Patriots and he earned three consecutive First-Team All-Pro nods. Bill Belichick considered Seymour and Vince Wilfork as the two best defensive lineman he’s ever coached.

Maybe, just maybe this the year Seymour makes it.

