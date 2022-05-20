Patriots legend Julian Edelman's latest Bill Belichick impression is hilarious

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Julian Edelman's latest Bill Belichick impression is hilarious originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Few people, if any, do better (or funnier) impressions of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick than Julian Edelman.

During a recent appearance on Showtime's "All the Smoke" podcast, the former Patriots wide receiver shared a hilarious story of Belichick showing the entire team mistakes made in practice and roasting them.

The story included a great impression of Belichick, too.

Check out both in the video below (Warning: NSFW language included):

Belichick has a certain style of coaching and making sure his players are prepared and accountable. Given the results -- six Super Bowl titles during his 22 seasons as Patriots head coach -- it's hard to argue with his approach.

It worked for Edelman, too. He went from a seventh-round draft pick to one of the most clutch wide receivers of his era and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

