Patriots legend Devin McCourty set timetable for retirement decision

With Matthew Slater making the decision to return for another season, Devin McCourty is the other legendary New England Patriots veteran mulling over his NFL future.

And he’s in no rush to provide an answer.

Before making a decision on his possible retirement, McCourty wants to take the next few weeks as an opportunity to step away from the business of football to spend time with family

If anybody has earned the right to take some time, it would be the three-time Super Bowl champion and All-Pro safety that has already given so much of himself to the Patriots.

“I’ve gone back and forth. I think a good thing is I actually have a vacation coming up with the family. I’m going to go hangout with J for a week,” McCourty said, during an appearance on The Patriots Report with Christopher Price. “I think just being able to get away from football, especially as you get older—I think it helps you put things in perspective doing other things.

“…I think it’ll be early March, like second week in March we’ll start to, I think for me and my wife, decide and plan what the next year looks like. I think that’s around the time free agency will be coming up. So it’ll be the right time to really start digging in and make a decision.”

The possibility of losing McCourty on the backend of the defense would usher in a new era for the Patriots. They would have to look elsewhere to fill a void left by one of the team’s best defensive players and vocal leaders over the last decade.

