Patriots legend describes approach he would take with Drake Maye

New England Patriots legend Rodney Harrison had advice for the team, as they prepare to enter a new era with quarterback Drake Maye under center.

The last time New England had a rookie quarterback under center was Mac Jones in 2021. He was immediately named the starter, after winning the training camp quarterback battle over Cam Newton.

However, Harrison believes the Patriots should take a different approach with Maye.

“You don’t want to throw him out [there],” said Harrison, when appearing on “The Eye on Foxborough.” “I don’t have the defenses in front of me, but I know the first six weeks of the season, he’s going to be playing against a lot of really good defenses. And if it’s me, I’m putting Jacoby Brissett out there.

“I’m going to have Drake learn as much as he possibly can. And then in a relief role, if he needs to come in—if a guy gets hurt or something like that—he’ll be ready. But I wouldn’t throw him right out there to the wolves like that. It’s a completely different game coming from North Carolina to being in the National Football League.”

Maye has been impressive in the spring practices. Even quarterback Jacoby Brissett said he was making “tremendous strides” in his development.

However, it would be smart for New England to sit Maye as he continues to learn the playbook and get acclimated to playing in the NFL. Making sure he is fully ready is ideal for a Patriots team looking to get the quarterback development process right this time around.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire