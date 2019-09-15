Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn headed to locker room

The Patriots might not have much problem with the Dolphins today, but that doesn’t mean they might not have problems.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn has headed to the locker room, leaving them with just one more active reserve lineman. They announced he was questionable to return with a foot injury.

When he left the game, veteran Marshall Newhouse shifted to left tackle and Korey Cunningham went in at right tackle. Newhouse was signed Wednesday.

The Patriots are thin up front in general, with center David Andrews lost for the season because of blood clots.

They deactivated tackle Marcus Cannon (who suffered a shoulder injury late in the opener) along with guard Jermaine Eluemunor, meaning James Ferentz is their only backup at the moment.