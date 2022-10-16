Patriots lead Browns 10-6 at halftime

With a pair of backup quarterbacks playing, the Patriots and Browns aren’t engaged in a high-scoring affair. But New England has largely been in control of the game and has a 10-6 lead at halftime.

Cleveland and New England both got field goals in the first quarter and were tied 3-3. The Patriots had the ball at Cleveland’s 1-yard line but head coach Bill Belichick elected to settle for a 19-yard field goal instead or going for it on fourth-and-goal.

After missing a game-winning field goal at the buzzer last week, Cleveland kicker Cade York nailed a 39-yard field goal with three minutes left in the first quarter to tie the game.

The Browns had effectively bottled up the Patriots’ running attack for most of the first half. But on third-and-10 midway through the second quarter, running back Rhamondre Stevenson took in a 31-yard touchdown on a draw play to give New England a 10-3 lead.

On the ensuing drive, a third-down defensive pass interference penalty helped the Browns move into Patriots territory. But after an incomplete pass on third-and-1, kicker Cade York hit a 48-yard field goal to make the score 10-6.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe is 11-of-17 for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Stevenson has 10 carries for 52 yards with one touchdown.

Brissett is 9-of-17 passing for 91 yards. He threw an interception on Cleveland’s first offensive series. Running back Nick Chubb has 30 yards on eight carries.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett strip-sacked Zappe late in the first quarter to become Cleveland’s all-time official sack leader. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Garrett now has 62.5 sacks in his career.

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore is questionable to return with a knee injury. Safety Cody Davis also suffered a knee injury on a kickoff, going down as he pursued the returner late in the second quarter. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

