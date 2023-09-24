Patriots LB responds to Jets DC disrespecting ‘Do Your Job' mantra originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich gave the New England Patriots some extra motivation by disrespecting the 'Do Your Job' philosophy.

"Do my job -- is that good enough? F--- no," Ulbrich said. It was the Patriots who ended up having the last laugh, beating the Jets 15-10 in their Week 3 matchup.

Patriots insider Phil Perry asked Pats linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley about Ulbrich's quote following the win.

"Well. We did our job today."@PhilAPerry had to fill Ja'Whaun Bentley in on some potential trash talk 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/5vyCsy9thE — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 24, 2023

"Well, we did our job today," Bentley said in a way coach Bill Belichick would have answered himself.

Bentley logged six tackles and a deflected pass in the Week 3 win over the Jets. The Patriots defense as a whole dominated New York, only allowing 171 total yards. Holding the Jets to a combined 38 rushing yards, the Patriots forced the Jets to throw the ball, which led to New York having a rough night offensively. Jets QB Zach Wilson threw for 18 completions on 36 attempts, gaining only 157 passing yards.

The Patriot defense also stepped up when it mattered, only allowing two of the 14 third down conversion attempts. Although their record may not reflect it, the unit continues to be a force, which is even more noticeable after the Miami Dolphins put up 70 points against the Denver Broncos. The Patriots held Miami to 24 a week prior, losing by only seven.

New England will take on the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup in Dallas, where it will be a battle of two great defensive squads.