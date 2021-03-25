Breaking News:

Magic trading Aaron Gordon to Nuggets for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and 1st-round pick

Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan shares his thoughts on Bill Belichick

Mike Masala
·3 min read
Bill Belichick has been known to go after some of the players he sees most frequently in AFC East battles. He has traded for Dolphins wide receiver Wes Welker in 2007, signed Bills wide receiver Chris Hogan in 2016, and signed Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore in 2017.

So, when the Patriots head coach and de-facto general manager signed a former Dolphins’ linebacker in Raekwon McMillan this offseason, it wasn’t much of a surprise. However, even the linebacker was impressed by just how much the coach knew about his game.

“Coach Belichick told me something interesting that really jumped out at me,” McMillan said in his introductory conference, via NESN. “He told me that he’s been watching my career. And for a player, you’re talking to a Hall of Fame coach, him talking about my play, out of all these linebackers in the league — I know he watches a lot of ball, but he said he paid attention to me over my career, told me about my injury my rookie year. Of course, he was playing against me in Miami, but he just told me what happened to me last year with the Raiders.

“Everything he talked about, he talked about progress and moving forward and being the person he knows that I can be. And hearing that from a Hall of Fame coach really inspired me to just get out there and do what I’ve got to do.”

Following a season where many were losing faith in how much Belichick’s influence meant to players around the league, McMillan is one of many to sing the praises of the coach this offseason.

And, that might be a big change from when McMillan met with the Patriots prior to the 2017 draft. Going from one of the top collegiate programs in the country to meeting with a future hall of fame coach was enough to give him some anxiety.

“He actually told me that they wanted me in that draft,” said McMillan. “It wasn’t as intimating now because I’ve played against his team. It feels a little different now. But coming out of college, I was way over my head talking to him. Just looking him in the eye and seeing how serious he was, his track record, you know what I’m saying? The Patriots are known for their linebackers, so to be a guy that they want to be a part of their group, I feel like it’s special.”

While the Patriots didn’t end up selecting McMillan, he caught the eye of Belichick. And, Wednesday, he showed just the amount of admiration and respect he has for the organization.

“Just getting into the building, you can feel the prestige of being a Patriot, what it means,” McMillan said. “It’s all about team, and that’s all I’m about. I’m all about team and winning. You hear things from the outside looking in about this, that and the third — about this coach, that coach, how things are run (in New England). But until you’re in the building, you won’t have an understanding of what’s going on and the structure that’s built there.

“The people there make it extremely easy to win games — not easy, but it’s a known fact that you’re supposed to win as a Patriot.”

The 25-year-old is joining a defensive unit that’s expected to be much improved this season. The additions of Matt Judon, Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, and McMillan, combined with the return of Dont’a Hightower, should have an immediate impact, New England is hoping they can return to a dominant group in 2021.

