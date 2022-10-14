Patriots LB only player ruled out for Sunday’s game against Browns

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) was the only player ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Friday’s injury report released by the team.

The linebacker has been a key part of the Patriots defense this season. He has 83 total defensive snaps and has been quiet with the pass-rushing unit. So far, he has zero sacks on the season in addition to three tackles.

He has made more of an impact recently, as he was able to get into the backfield against the Detroit Lions. He had four pressures on the afternoon at home in Week 5.

Some of the notables on the injury report was quarterback Mac Jones being listed as questionable instead of doubtful, like he was last week. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore also popped up on the list as a limited participant with a knee injury.

His presence up front will be key in the team trying to slow down Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

