Patriots LB Matthew Judon taking charge mentoring younger linebackers

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is taking a leadership role in the locker room, despite entering only his second season with the team.

The veteran has been mentoring linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche over the course of training camp. Judon’s locker is positioned next to Uche’s and Jennings’. This allows for constant communication between the three linebackers, as all three look to become key parts of the defense in 2022.

Uche recorded 12 tackles and three sacks last season, in addition to a fumble recovery, while Jennings was placed on injured reserve in August 2021 and was out for the entire season. These two could play key roles in the success of New England’s linebacker group, as they look to replace veterans such as Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower.

Judon is taking his time with the two young linebackers, and making sure everything makes sense, as they continue to learn the ins and outs of the position. He is also making sure they understand what is happening defensively, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com.

“We might get the same block, or we might get different stuff because we are different rushers,” Judon explained. “So how we approach the game and how we look at the game — we just see stuff different, and I’ve played a little bit more football than those guys on different teams and in different systems, so I can say, ‘All right, if you get this (look), then do this.’

“And I think they’re taking that, especially with the coaches teaching them, and transitioning it out here (in practice). But we’ll see when we go against different competition.”

Veteran leadership is important for a position that is undergoing a youth movement. Judon is a key piece for New England on the field, but his lessons off the field may be equally as important.

