Patriots LB Matthew Judon rips NFLPA over new COVID-19 rules

Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
Patriots LB Matthew Judon rips NFLPA over new COVID rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL informed teams in a memo Thursday that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games.

But that's not all.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero got a hold of the memo, which also mentions other potential discipline for players.

The reaction to this memo from some of the players has been intense. 

Perry's Mailbag: Could Pats trade Michel to RB-needy Rams?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sent out a tweet -- which he later deleted -- questioning his NFL future.

Another strong reaction came from New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. "The NFLPA (expletive) sucks," Judon tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

The league was fortunate it did not have to cancel any games last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All teams played a full 16-game schedule.

The 2021 campaign will see each team play 17 regular season games for the first time.

Judon and the Patriots open the new season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 10.

