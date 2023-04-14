Patriots LB Matthew Judon recruiting Devin White to New England

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game again. This time, he tweeted at Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, asking White to come to New England.

White requested a trade from the Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Buccaneers do not appear to want to trade the Pro Bowl linebacker at this time, but Judon is trying his best to recruit White anyway.

White would give New England another weapon at the linebacker position. The former LSU star has recorded 483 combined tackles in his four-year career.

He is coming off a 2022 season where he recorded 124 tackles and 5.5 sacks. On the Patriots, he’d give the team a trio of game-changing linebackers, as he would join Judon and Josh Uche in that department. They’d easily be considered one of the best units in the league.

It remains to be seen if White to New England will come to fruition. Nevertheless, Judon is trying his hardest to make a dream become reality.

