Patriots LB Matthew Judon lands on NFL’s Top 100 list

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was one of the most disruptive defensive forces on the football field in the 2021 season.

And his peers took notice.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been revealed to be the No. 52-ranked player on the NFL’s Top 100 list, which is a yearly ranking compiled from polling players around the league.

Judon joins Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the list.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise for the defensive standout to land on any top list considering he’s coming off a career-season with 12.5 sacks. They should call him the quarterback whisperer given the number of times he was in the opposing quarterback’s face last season.

The Patriots will clearly need more of that effort heading into the 2022 season, especially if their offense continues to struggle. It could once again fall on Judon and others on the defensive side of the ball to lead the way.



