Patriots LB Matthew Judon isn’t happy with NFLPA after COVID-19 protocols

NFL players had very mixed reviews regarding the NFLPA’s new COVID-19 protocols that were announced on Thursday.

The league won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines, but there’s potential penalties that could be serious for unvaccinated players. If there’s an outbreak among unvaccinated players, the infected could would have to forfeit and unvaccinated players on both teams would lose their salary for that game.

The NFL will not extend the 18-week season and will only reschedule a game if can be done within that time period. Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was visibly upset with the announcement, and so was New England Patriots’ linebacker Matthew Judon.

The NFLPA Fucking sucks — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) July 22, 2021

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots’ vaccination rate is high and it shouldn’t be an issue amongst Bill Belichick’s team.

I wasn't given an exact figure, but I've been told the Patriots' player vaccination rate is high. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 22, 2021

This is a polarizing topic and something to monitor throughout the season.

