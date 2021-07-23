Patriots LB Matthew Judon isn’t happy with NFLPA after COVID-19 protocols

Isaiah Houde
1 min read
NFL players had very mixed reviews regarding the NFLPA’s new COVID-19 protocols that were announced on Thursday.

The league won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines, but there’s potential penalties that could be serious for unvaccinated players. If there’s an outbreak among unvaccinated players, the infected could would have to forfeit and unvaccinated players on both teams would lose their salary for that game.

The NFL will not extend the 18-week season and will only reschedule a game if can be done within that time period. Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was visibly upset with the announcement, and so was New England Patriots’ linebacker Matthew Judon.

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots’ vaccination rate is high and it shouldn’t be an issue amongst Bill Belichick’s team.

This is a polarizing topic and something to monitor throughout the season.

