Patriots LB Matt Judon ditches iconic red sleeves for new look

Matt Judon has made a name for himself in a New England Patriots uniform as “the man with the red sleeves.” Well, the iconic red sleeves were seemingly left in Judon’s closet ahead of Sunday’s head-to-head meeting with the Detroit Lions.

Playing into the spirit of the throwback celebration and the return of Pat Patriot, the Pro Bowl linebacker is wearing blue on the field for the game.

Granted, the choice of color isn’t necessarily as important as Judon and the defensive front putting all sorts of pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, but it’s a stylish choice as opposed to going all red.

New look today for Matthew Judon, who’s going with the vibrant royal blue sleeves rather than his usual red. pic.twitter.com/au2NUKtzNz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 9, 2022

The Patriots hope to be seeing red in an effort to avoid a third straight loss, after dropping the previous two games to the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.

Judon and the defense will need a big game for the team to knock off the Lions’ No. 1-ranked scoring offense.

