Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy invokes Celtics' Tacko Fall in his request to the Foxboro crowd

Tacko Time at Gillette?

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy saw how the crowd reacted to Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall getting some minutes at the end of the C's blowout of the Pistons on Friday night and was hoping to capture some of that energy Saturday evening when the Pats host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East showdown.

Teammates Devin and Jason McCourty joined in the encouragement:

The matchup between the Patriots (11-3) and Bills (10-4) should already have a playoff-like atmosphere. A victory would give the Pats their 11th consecutive AFC East title and, if the Kansas City Chiefs are upset on the road by the Chicago Bears on Sunday, New England would clinch a first-round bye.

