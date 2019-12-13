Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy honored for community service work with Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy not only is great at football, but is a star when it comes to helping the community as well.

Van Noy was named Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP after he treated 153 financially disadvantaged foster families to a holiday celebration and Christmas gifts at his "A Very Van Noy Christmas" event, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Blessings!! I just want to be a positive role model! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/zsuB3FZwas — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 13, 2019

The Patriots also announced Thursday that Van Noy was named New England's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player not only for his contributions on the field, but for outstanding community service activities off the field as well.

Van Noy and his wife Marissa started the "Van Noy Valor Foundation," which helps initiatives related to adopted, foster and disadvantaged youth.

"It is a great honor to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award," Van Noy said via Patriots.com. "Our foundation was put together so that we can share our stories and promote foster care and adoption and show how beautiful it is. It is meaningful because I have lived it, it is a part of me and it is a part of my wife and her family. We understand the process, and we've seen the positive outcomes of the situation we are in. We like to share our message and hopefully, it inspires other families."

The winner of the Walter Payton Award will be announced at the NFL Honors event on Feb. 1.

