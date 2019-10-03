Kyle Van Noy raised some eyebrows on Wednesday when he defiantly told 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" not to compare him to Rodney Harrison.

"Don't compare me to him, man," Van Noy said. "I have nothing against him, I just don't want to be compared, definitely not to him."

Even though Van Noy said he had nothing against the former Patriots safety, his tone certainly made it seem like there was something there. Van Noy's comments predictably garnered some attention, with Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk taking a jab at the Pats linebacker.

Van Noy fired back:

Dear Mike, Im pretty happy with the man I am and tonight I'll pray for you instead! 😉 #blessed — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 2, 2019

Van Noy, who's now won two Super Bowls in New England, went on to clarify his comments about Harrison stating he simply doesn't want to be compared to a safety rather than a linebacker.

I play linebacker so compare me to Bru, Vrabes, Ninko, Willy Mac, or Mayo.... why compare me to a safety?? Or why compare anyone to anyone?? All love! Nothing but respect for Rodney... — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 2, 2019

A reasonable explanation.

Despite the unnecessary drama, it's been a great week for Van Noy. The 28-year-old helped the Patriots to a 16-10 win over the Bills on Sunday and was selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his performance.

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy clears up Rodney Harrison comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston