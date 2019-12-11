Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said he thought the booing of the team by Gillette Stadium fans at halftime of New England's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was "disrespectful."

The Patriots left the field trailing 20-7 at halftime in a game they eventually lost, 23-16. It dropped the Pats to 10-3 and ended a 21-game home winning streak for New England.

"Too much booing for me," Van Noy told our Tom E. Curran in an interview on Quick Slants. "I thought it was disrespectful."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Van Noy backtracked a bit when asked if he was bothered by the boos.

"Why would bother me? You asked if it was a playoff atmosphere," he said, suggesting that the team wouldn't be booed in a playoff game.

"Obviously It sucks when it doesn't go the way we want, but know that we're all trying," Van Noy said. "We're trying to put the best product on the field. We're not trying to disappoint anyone. Just imagine as a fan or a media person that our feelings are probably 100 times more. Our livelihoods are on the line and we want to win."

Watch the full interview here on YouTube:

Quarterback Tom Brady told Jim Gray in his weekly Westwood One interview on Monday Night Football that the booing comes with the territory.

"It won't be the last time and that's OK, it doesn't hurt our feelings," Brady said.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy calls halftime booing by fans in Foxboro 'disrespectful' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston