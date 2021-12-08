Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy names 'big key' to win over Bills

Van Noy names this Belichick decision as key to win over Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick's game plan for Monday night's victory over the Buffalo Bills was one for the ages.

With cold, windy conditions at Highmark Stadium, the New England Patriots head coach opted for a run-heavy offensive approach. Actually, run-heavy would be an understatement. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw only three times -- a record low for pass attempts in a game in franchise history -- in the 14-10 Pats win.

That was only part of what made it such a memorable coaching performance for both Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. On NBC Sports Boston's "Quick Slants" with Tom E. Curran, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy discussed Belichick's game plan and shared what he believes was the "key" decision of the game.

"I feel like we had a good plan overall," Van Noy said. "We kind of knew what was -- the weather, you can't control that -- but we don't know what [Belichick's] thinking all the time so it's very interesting how some things go.

"Like, for example, the PAT, like we went for two. That was a big play, I don't think people realize how big that was right at the beginning. To be confident and to explain why we went for two because they had a target for the kicking, like that's just so detailed and it's very impressive. But we got the two-point and got the pressure on them early, and I think that was a really big key because eight points in a game like that is a lot."

Damien Harris' 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter -- the longest run of his NFL career -- was New England's only TD of the game. Rather than roll with Nick Folk to kick the extra point, Belichick chose to run it with Brandon Bolden for the two-point conversion. That proved to be the right call, and it set the tone for what would be a coaching mismatch the rest of the contest.

Just don't tell that to Bills head coach Sean McDermott...

