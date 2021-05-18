Patriots LB Josh Uche reveals the advice Patrick Chung gave him

Josh Uche reveals the advice Patrick Chung gave him originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh Uche didn't get a chance to play alongside Patrick Chung last season, but the longtime New England Patriots safety still made a lasting impact on the young linebacker.

Uche recently caught up with Chung, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, in Foxboro. The two had a conversation that included wise advice from Chung that Uche won't soon forget.

"I was talking to Patrick Chung the other day and he said something that stuck with me, which was 'learn 'til you die,' Uche told reporters on Tuesday. "The moment that you think that you know everything is the moment that you've lost, so I'm just trying to learn everyday and just get better every day."

Learn 'til you die.

Patrick Chung to Josh Uche

Chung announced his retirement from football in March. The three-time Super Bowl champion made sure to pass on his wisdom to Uche before saying goodbye to the place he called home for 10 seasons.

"It was during the offseason and like I said, I was here rehabbing with what I had going on. Patrick, it was around the time he retired so he was in the facility during that whole timeframe," Uche said.

"So I got the honor to actually talk to him briefly and ask him some words of advice and words of wisdom, and that was one of the things that he said was you've got to compete continue to learn. You don't know it all. You should never go in thinking you already have all the answers. So that's where it came out, that's where he said "learn 'til you die' and it stuck with me ever since."

Uche notched one sack and nine tackles (two for loss) in nine games last season. The 22-year-old will look to be a versatile pass-rusher for the Patriots' revamped linebacking corps in 2021.