Patriots LB Josh Uche gives simple reason for high-level play

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche has been highly productive on the field as of late. He has 10 sacks on the season with all of them coming since Week 8, which is a league-best in that timeframe.

His emergence has given New England a one-two punch to go along with linebacker Matthew Judon, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks so far this season. However, even the NFL’s sack-leader recognizes what Uche has been able to do over the past couple weeks. Judon went as far as referring to him as the Patriots’ best pass-rusher.

Uche had three sacks against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, making it the fifth game in a row where he has recorded at least one sack. It was also the second time this season he has recorded three sacks in a single game.

For Uche, there isn’t a special secret as to why he is getting these sacks. However, he did admit to having one favorite pass-rushing move.

“The one where I’m not thinking; I’m just going,” said Uche, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “I’d say that’s my favorite one, where, just out there flowing and it’s just happening.”

New England will need his pass-rushing prowess to continue with the team facing a tough stretch of games down the stretch. A playoff berth is on the line, and Uche’s emergence is coming at exactly the right time for the Patriots.

