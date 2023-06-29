Patriots LB Josh Uche excited for international game in 2023

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche was part of the group sent to tour Frankfurt, Germany ahead of the international games set to take place in 2023.

New England will play in Germany this year against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. This will be the first contest for the Patriots on an international scale since 2017, back when they traveled to Mexico City and faced the Oakland Raiders.

Uche may play a key role in November’s game. He emerged into a dependable pass-rusher for the Patriots last season, recording 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Uche was impressed with what Germany had to offer, as he noted in a video posted Monday.

“The stadium is just amazing,” Uche said in a video from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. “It’s like a coliseum-type of vibe. Some people call us modern-day gladiators, so it’s going to be a great game, man. Looking forward to it. Looking forward to the culture, the different fans and just a loud environment.”

The Colts will be looking to make some noise behind rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Meanwhile, the Patriots hope to rebound this season after a difficult 2022 campaign.

Deutsche Bank Park should provide the perfect backdrop for this regular season clash.

